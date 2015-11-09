(Refiles to use surname in all references)
DUBAI Nov 9 Saudi Arabian commercial banks have
plenty of cash, Saudi central bank governor Fahad al-Mubarak
said on Monday after a rise in interbank money rates raised
concern about tightening liquidity in the kingdom.
Mubarak told Saudi-owned Ekhbariya Television that the
increase in money rates, which he described as "slight", was due
to expectations for higher U.S. interest rates, and also related
to seasonal factors towards the end of each year.
The three-month Saudi interbank offered rate
jumped to 1.00375 percent on Monday, its highest level since
2009, from around 0.78 percent in late July.
Low oil prices have cut new oil revenues flowing into Saudi
banks, while the government has started issuing about 20 billion
riyals ($5.3 billion) of bonds every month to fund a huge budget
deficit caused by cheap oil, further pressuring liquidity.
The rise in money rates amounts to a tightening of monetary
conditions just as the economy of the world's top oil exporter
also faces tighter fiscal policy. The government has said it is
reducing spending in some areas to curb the budget deficit.
However, Mubarak told Ekhbariya that commercial banks still
had deposits of about 200 billion riyals at the central bank,
which they could use to finance their activities.
"As for the slight increase which occurred in the cost of
financing between banks recently, it is a result of expectations
among local banks for a rise in the U.S. interest rate and the
effects of that on the local rate," he said.
Mubarak added, "This phenomenon happens every year in the
last quarter of the financial year - we see that there is
intense competition" for funds. He did not elaborate.
Like other Saudi officials, Mubarak rejected as unjustified
the decision of Standard & Poor's at the end of last month to
downgrade Saudi Arabia's sovereign debt ratings.
The cost of insuring Saudi sovereign debt against default
rose last week to its highest level since June 2009, when the
global financial crisis was raging, implying investors believe
Saudi Arabia is more likely to default in the next five years
than the Philippines.
Saudi officials have insisted they have plans in place to
stabilise state finances, but have so far not publicly revealed
details, beyond saying they are trimming spending and
considering steps such as cuts in domestic fuel subsidies.
