April 12 Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday it had
cut Saudi Arabia's long-term foreign and local currency issuer
default ratings to 'AA-' from 'AA' with a negative outlook as
oil prices remain weak.
"The downward revision of our oil price assumptions for 2016
and 2017 to $35/b and $45/b, respectively, has major negative
implications for Saudi Arabia's fiscal and external balances,"
the ratings agency said in a statement.
Brent crude was trading at $43.42 on Tuesday.
Fitch also said it also considered Saudi Arabia's
geopolitical risks to be high relative to 'AA'-rated peers,
noting tensions with longstanding rival Iran and Riyadh's
military intervention in Yemen and Syria.
The agency said it expected Saudi Arabia's deficit-to-GDP
ratio to narrow only marginally in 2016 and more substantially
in 2017 on the back of a moderate recovery in oil prices.
The government's deficit widened to 14.8 percent of GDP in
2015 from 2.3 percent in 2014 after continuous surpluses since
2010, Fitch noted.
Fitch said Saudi Arabia's real gross domestic product growth
would likely slow to 1.5 percent in 2016 from 3.4 percent in
2015, with 1.7 percent growth expected in 2017.
"We expect oil output to stabilise and non-oil GDP to be hit
by fiscal consolidation measures and weaker confidence," Fitch
said.
The agency said monetary policy remained constrained by the
peg to the U.S. dollar but a change in the peg was highly
unlikely despite heightened speculation about a devaluation.
