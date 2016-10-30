DUBAI Oct 30 Saudi Arabia's capital markets
regulator approved rules for exchange-listed real estate funds
on Sunday, as part of efforts to ramp up investment in the
kingdom's housing market.
The kingdom requires private money to help finance
construction of around 1.5 million homes planned over the next
seven or eight years. In a bid to ease a shortage of affordable
housing, the government announced proposals to build the homes
in June as part of an economic reform programme.
The "real estate investment traded funds", publicly offered
and traded on the Saudi stock exchange, would invest in
residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural real
estate, periodically distributing part of their income to
holders of the fund.
The rules, the draft of which was published by the Capital
Market Authority in August, cover the management, operation and
ownership of the funds, specifying for example that they would
not be allowed to invest more than 25 percent of their assets
outside Saudi Arabia.
