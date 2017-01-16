RIYADH Jan 16 Saudi Arabian real estate prices
declined 8.7 percent last year, according to official data
released on Monday, showing heavy pressure on the economy from
government austerity measures in response to low oil prices.
Residential prices dropped 7.4 percent in the fourth quarter
of 2016 compared to a year earlier, the General Authority for
Statistics' Real Estate Price Index showed, while commercial
real estate prices tumbled 12.3 percent.
Quarter-on-quarter, residential prices slid 3.4 percent and
commercial prices fell 4.1 percent at the end of 2016. It was
the first time that the government had conducted such a detailed
study of movements in real estate prices, analysts said.
Cuts in public spending last year, including in financial
allowances for public sector workers, hurt many Saudis'
purchasing power.
A government plan to introduce a tax on undeveloped urban
land this year, to deter hoarding of land, has also pushed down
prices.
However, the government has announced a modestly
expansionary budget for 2017, holding off on fresh austerity
measures for now. That means the non-oil part of the economy may
pick up slightly.
The drop in real estate prices "is probably a good thing for
the average Saudi," said James Reeve, deputy chief economist at
Samba Financial Group in London. Saudis have long faced a
housing shortgage caused by limited supply and rising demand due
to population growth.
"But with the remuneration changes, what they can afford has
also come down," he added.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia/Ruth Pitchford)