DUBAI Oct 21 Saudi Aramco, the world's biggest
oil producer, said on Sunday it had chosen Asian and European
contractors to build the Jizan oil refinery and terminal project
in the southwest of the country.
The engineering, procurement and construction contracts are
for a 400,000 barrel per day refinery on the Red Sea. Designed
to support the growth of major industries in the undeveloped
region bordering Yemen, the project is due to be completed in
late 2016.
Companies to be awarded contracts include Saudi units of
Britain's Petrofac Ltd and South Korea's Hyundai Heavy
Industries, South Korea's Hanwha Engineering and Construction
Corp and SK Engineering & Construction Co,
Spain's Tecnicas Reunidas, and Japan's JGC Corp
and Hitachi Plant Technologies Ltd.
Saudi Aramco did not reveal the financial size of the
contracts, but the entire Jizan project is believed to be worth
billions of dollars.
The refinery will process Arabian Heavy and Arabian Medium
crude oil to produce gasoline, ultra-low sulphur diesel, benzene
and paraxylene. The marine terminal will be able to handle Very
Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs).