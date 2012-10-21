DUBAI Oct 21 Saudi Aramco, the world's biggest
oil producer, said on Sunday it had chosen Asian and European
contractors to build the Jizan oil refinery and terminal project
in the southwest of the country.
The engineering, procurement and construction contracts are
for a 400,000 barrel per day refinery on the Red Sea. Designed
to support the growth of major industries in the undeveloped
region bordering Yemen, the project is due to be completed in
late 2016.
Companies to be awarded contracts include Saudi units of
Britain's Petrofac Ltd and South Korea's Hyundai Heavy
Industries, South Korea's Hanwha Engineering and Construction
Corp and SK Engineering & Construction Co,
Spain's Tecnicas Reunidas, and Japan's JGC Corp
and Hitachi Plant Technologies Ltd.
Saudi Aramco did not reveal the financial size of the
contracts, which will be signed next month, but the entire Jizan
project is believed to be worth billions of dollars.
The refinery will process Arabian Heavy and Arabian Medium
crude oil to produce gasoline, ultra-low sulphur diesel, benzene
and paraxylene. The marine terminal will be able to handle Very
Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs).
Two industry sources based in Saudi Arabia told Reuters that
SK Engineering had submitted the lowest bid for a crude
distillation/vacuum distillation unit, while Hyundai Heavy had
submitted the lowest bid for a sour water stripper unit and
amine regeneration unit. Hanwha was lowest on a marine terminal
package, they said.
One of the two sources said Petrofac was lowest bidder on
two construction packages for tank farms. Tecnicas Reunidas was
lowest on a hydrocracker and a diesel hydrotreater package. JGC
was lowest on a naphtha and aromatics package, while Hitachi
Plant had the lowest bid for a common utilities package, the
source said.