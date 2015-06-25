KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, June 25 Saudi Aramco
has revived plans to add a clean fuels unit in its
biggest oil refinery in Ras Tanura and more
environmentally-friendly units to its Rabigh refinery, industry
sources said.
There has been a shift in Middle Eastern refineries to
produce cleaner fuel to target export markets with stricter
environmental requirements.
Early in January, industry sources had told Reuters Aramco
suspended plans to develop the $2 billion project in Ras Tanura
due to the drop in the oil price.
Aramco's former chief executive officer Khalid al-Falih, now
chairman, had said the company would renegotiate some contracts
and postpone some projects due to the price fall.
"Companies expressed their interest for the Ras Tanura
project, it is the same design and same scope of work," said one
of the sources who declined to be identified.
Saudi Aramco invested $2.5 billion with its partner Exxon
Mobil to upgrade a refinery on the Red Sea coast of
Saudi Arabia to produce cleaner fuels and is also upgrading its
Riyadh refinery.
Its new and full-conversion refineries in Yanbu and Jubail
also make cleaner fuels.
Bidding for construction in Ras Tanura is due to start in
August, the source said, and ends in November with an award
expected in March next year. Completion of the plant is due in
October 2019.
On the Red Sea coast, Saudi Aramco plans with its partner in
Rabigh Sumitomo Chemical in PetroRabigh to build a
hydro-desulphurisation unit and sulphur recovery unit as well as
a new polyols plant which will have a capacity of 220,000 tonnes
per year, industry sources said.
Contracts are likely to be awarded in the first quarter of
2016, one of the sources said.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, editing by William Hardy)