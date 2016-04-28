(Repeats with no changes. John Kemp is a Reuters market
By John Kemp
LONDON, April 27 "King Abdulaziz and the men who
worked with him for the establishment of the state did not
depend on oil and they established the kingdom without oil, and
they ran this state without oil, and they lived in this state
without oil," Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said
in an televised interview on Monday.
The deputy crown prince criticised the kingdom's subsequent
"addiction" to oil which has "disrupted the development of many
sectors in the past years" implying this was a relatively recent
problem.
The prince claimed his national transformation programme
would enable the kingdom to "live without oil" as early as 2020
("Transcript of Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Interview", Al
Arabiya, April 25).
But if modern Saudi Arabia was founded by conquest and the
skilful statesmanship of Abdulaziz, it has been held together by
the revenue from oil, even more than conservative religion.
Distribution of oil revenue to client groups has formed the
foundation of the state from its earliest years and shaped the
contours of the economy and society.
Sharing oil wealth in exchange for popular submission to
absolute monarchical rule has always been central to the social
contract between the ruling Al Saud and the kingdom's
population.
Transforming that contract so that it does not centre on oil
is an enormously ambitious undertaking fraught with considerable
risks and with an uncertain chance of success.
OIL AND ARABIA
Before the discovery of oil, Saudi Arabia was a desperately
poor country, with a largely subsistence economy and depending
on the annual pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina.
The modern state was assembled through a series of conquests
between 1902 and 1926 and proclaimed as the unified Kingdom of
Saudi Arabia in 1932.
At the time, the only government revenue came from customs
duties, pilgrimage taxes and tithes. From the start, the state
was short of money and desperately looking for additional
sources of income.
One reason the kingdom granted a concession in 1933 to
prospect for oil to the U.S. company Socal rather than Britain's
Iraq Petroleum Company was that Socal was prepared to offer more
cash up front and loans to be repaid from future production ("A
king and a concession", Aramco, 1984).
In 1938, the government's revenue amounted to just $7
million, according to Arthur Young, the U.S. financial expert
sent out after World War Two to help set up the Saudi Arabian
Monetary Agency.
The first commercial oil discovery was made the same year
and the kingdom received $340,000 in oil royalties ("Saudi
Arabia: the making of a financial giant", Young, 1983).
Hopes of an immediate bonanza were delayed by the world war,
which led to the postponement of exploration and development
work. But once the war ended, production and oil revenue began
to ramp up.
The kingdom's annual oil revenue surged from $340,000 in
1938 to $10 million in 1946, $57 million in 1950, $334 in 1960,
$1.2 billion in 1970 and $84 billion in 1980.
MONEY AND POWER
Even before oil, gift-giving was an important element of the
compact between the ruler and his subjects, and the need to
demonstrate generosity frequently strained royal finances ("Two
kings in Arabia", Bullard, 1993).
Once the gusher of oil revenue arrived, it provided the
scope to co-opt almost all social groups and make them clients
of the state.
Tribal groups were granted generous state subsidies and
recruited into the national guard. Hundreds of thousands of
other citizens have been put on the payrolls of the armed forces
and various ministries.
Money could also be used to settle tensions within the royal
family by allowing each senior prince to be given their own vast
and essentially autonomous bureaucratic fiefdom.
Oil wealth enabled the state to avoid levying income and
other taxes and to subsidise the provision of basic services
including water, electricity and gasoline.
Oil wealth enables Saudi Arabia to maintain more than
250,000 men under arms and run the world's third-largest defence
budget ("Princes, brokers and bureaucrats: oil and the state in
Saudi Arabia", Hertog, 2010).
More or less everything in modern Saudi Arabia depends
directly or indirectly on oil.
BUDGET PROBLEMS
From the very beginning, however, expenditure tended to run
ahead of receipts. "When oil production and spending grew after
the war, spending grew even faster", according to Young.
"Governments, like individuals, have the urge to spend more
whenever income suddenly increases."
In 1949, despite oil revenue amounting to $39 million, the
government was struggling to pay its bills, the first of several
budget crises in the subsequent decades.
The kingdom's history from the 1950s to the 2010s has been a
series of oil-fuelled booms followed by painful adjustments when
oil prices fell and revenue shrank.
ADDICTED TO OIL
Periodic crashes in the oil price and state revenue have
brought periodic calls to adjust the social compact between the
state and its citizens.
Prince Mohammed, effectively the kingdom's top economic
policymaker, is not the first ruler to complain about the
country's addiction to oil ("Saudi reform efforts wax and wane
with oil prices," Reuters, February 2016).
"The GCC governments and peoples should realise that the
boom period is over. We must all get used to a certain type of
lifestyle that does not rely entirely on the state," then-Crown
Prince Abdullah warned back in 1998.
"The upcoming period needs the private sector to assume part
of the responsibility which has up until now been carried by the
state."
Abdullah was speaking at the GCC summit in Abu Dhabi in
December 1998, just as oil prices were hitting rock bottom at
the end of a long period of stagnation through the late 1980s
and 1990s.
But the impetus to reform was lost as oil prices and revenue
soared again in the 2000s.
The problem is that when oil prices are low the revenue
needed to accomplish the transition are scarce and the
difficulties can appear daunting. When oil prices rise, it has
been easier to postpone difficult decisions.
TRANSFORMATION
Prince Mohammed's "SaudiVision2030", adopted by the cabinet
and published on Monday, is essentially a diversification
strategy which aims to move the kingdom away from dependence on
oil revenue (April 2016).
It is closely modelled on an earlier and even more
comprehensive study by the McKinsey Global Institute entitled
"Saudi Arabia beyond oil: the investment and productivity
transformation" (December 2015).
The aim is to shift the economy away from an almost
exclusive reliance on oil (and the spending of oil revenue) to
develop other sectors such as mining, manufacturing, retail,
tourism, pilgrimage, and healthcare.
The strategy also envisages developing the country as a
logistics hub for East-West trade, becoming a financial services
centre, localising defence manufacturing, and development more
small and medium-sized enterprises.
The prince has stressed that much of the transformation can
be achieved through improvements in government efficiency and
restructuring (termed "qawam" in the vision document).
There is no doubt Saudi Arabia needs to undertake these
changes, and a younger generation of policymakers has brought an
increased sense of urgency to tackling the problems.
But describing the kingdom's problem as an "addiction" to
oil, as if it was incidental, rather than a fundamental part of
the political, social and economic structure, risks understating
the challenge involved.
External commentators have focused on the valuation likely
to be realised from a part-privatisation of state-oil company
Saudi Aramco but that is the least of the problems.
True diversification requires developing industries which
have nothing to do with the extraction of oil and spending of
oil-related revenue.
Pilgrimage is a natural choice but the business environment
for other sectors such as finance, logistics and manufacturing
remains forbiddingly tough.
Saudi Arabia's rulers must construct an attractive place to
do business when companies currently have much simpler
alternatives such as the United Arab Emirates.
