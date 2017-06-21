(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
By John Kemp
LONDON, June 21 Saudi Arabia’s decision to
reverse some of last year’s austerity measures coincides with a
renewed decline in oil prices and complicates the financial and
economic outlook for the kingdom.
All allowances, bonuses and financial benefits for civil
servants and military personnel cancelled, amended or suspended
in September 2016 have been restored and backdated by a royal
decree issued by King Salman ("Saudi Arabia slashes ministers'
pay, cuts public sector bonuses", Reuters, Sept. 26, 2016).
The decision coincides with the alteration of the succession
in favour of the king’s son Mohammad bin Salman and relieves the
previous crown prince of all his posts.
The distribution of largesse to coincide with changes in the
succession is common in monarchical systems to cement loyalty to
the ruler and the chosen heir.
Saudi successions have normally been accompanied by generous
financial packages for employees on the government payroll and
distributions have also been made at other times of political
stress.
The government has been gradually relaxing some austerity
measures in recent months and signalling it would go further.
The decision to pair the change in succession with a
relaxation of austerity is not surprising but there are
questions about its affordability in the medium term.
AUSTERITY
Austerity measures were introduced by the government in
response to the sharp drop in oil prices and revenues (tmsnrt.rs/2sTgvoG).
Saudi Arabia’s earnings from petroleum exports shrank to
$134 billion in 2016, from $322 billion in 2013, the last full
year before oil prices slumped (“Annual Statistical Bulletin”,
OPEC, 2017).
As spending outstripped income, the country’s foreign
reserves were depleted by $116 billion in 2015 and another $81
billion in 2016, according to statistics from the Saudi Arabian
Monetary Agency.
Saudi Arabia’s official foreign assets have fallen by a
third to $500 billion at the end of April 2017, from a peak of
$746 billion in August 2014 (“Monthly Statistical Bulletin”,
SAMA, April 2017).
The combination of spending controls, increases in taxes and
utility fees, and higher oil prices at the end of 2016 and in
early 2017 narrowed the budget deficit and stemmed the depletion
of reserves.
But austerity has provoked complaints from Saudi citizens
and a broad slowdown in the private-sector economy, which relies
heavily on government spending and oil revenues as the ultimate
source of almost all activity.
According to a statement carried by the official Saudi Press
Agency, the decision on Wednesday to reverse cuts for civil
servants and military personnel was necessary to ensure a decent
life for the kingdom’s citizens.
SUSTAINABILITY
Foreign reserves declined by $35 billion in the first four
months of the year; the reversal of austerity coupled with lower
oil prices means the decline could accelerate in the rest of
2017.
Saudi Arabia still has room to manoeuvre. The kingdom’s
remaining reserves stand at $500 billion. It has little foreign
debt. And the eventual sale of shares in state oil firm Aramco
should raise additional funds.
But reserves are depleting at an unsustainable rate of $100
billion per year, plus or minus $20 billion (tmsnrt.rs/2rV1m0N
and tmsnrt.rs/2sqfPWh).
Saudi Arabia maintains a fixed exchange rate to the U.S.
dollar, which means the country probably needs to keep minimum
reserves of $200-300 billion to preserve confidence or risk a
run on the peg.
In the meantime, the country is bogged down in an expensive
armed conflict in Yemen which appears to have reached a
stalemate.
Military and political competition with Iran, the kingdom’s
traditional enemy, is escalating, and Saudi Arabia has promised
to buy billions of dollars of extra armaments from the United
States.
The government has outlined ambitious plans to move the
economy away from dependence on oil and public-sector jobs to
non-oil industries and the private sector.
The decision to restore public-sector salaries and bonuses
is inconsistent with the policy of encouraging a shift to
private-sector employment.
PACING REFORMS
So far the economic transformation plan has been long on
rhetoric and short on substance. Tough decisions on spending lie
ahead and will test the government’s resolve.
The recent Article IV consultation between the Saudi
government and the International Monetary Fund concluded the
kingdom could afford to take longer to balance its budget (“IMF
staff completes 2017 Article IV mission to Saudi Arabia”, IMF,
May 17).
“The government is adapting its fiscal policy to lower oil
prices. The aim of bringing about a large, sustained, and
well-paced fiscal adjustment to achieve a balanced budget is
appropriate,” the IMF said in May.
“The target of balancing the budget, however, does not need
to be met in 2019 ... given Saudi Arabia’s strong financial
asset position and its low debt.”
“A more gradual fiscal consolidation to achieve budget
balance a few years later would reduce the effects on growth in
the near term while still preserving fiscal buffers to help
manage future risks.”
But given the government’s swift turnaround on austerity, it
remains unclear how it will close the persistent budget and
current account deficits.
If something cannot go on forever, it will stop, noted the
late Herbert Stein, chief economic adviser to then-U.S.
president Richard Nixon.
The kingdom has comfortable financial reserves but they will
not last forever.
