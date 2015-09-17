(Corrects SEPT 16 story to remove reference in paragraph 5 to
Saudi Credit Bureau being banned from credit agency work after
CMA clarifies to state its earlier comment was incorrect)
DUBAI, Sept 16 Six companies including Standard
& Poor's, Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investor Services have
applied for a newly-required licence to continue doing credit
rating work in Saudi Arabia, the kingdom's Capital Market
Authority (CMA) said on Wednesday.
The licences are part of reforms aimed at developing the
debt market of the world's top oil exporter, which wants
companies to issue more bonds as a way to reduce excessive
dependence on bank loans.
As well as the three global agencies, two other companies -
The Islamic International Rating Agency and and A.M. Best
Europe-Rating Services - also met the Sept. 1 deadline to submit
a licence request, a statement from the regulator said.
This quintet can continue to operate until they receive
their licences, which will happen by the end of August 2016.
A sixth firm, Saudi Credit Bureau, has also applied for a
licence.
Last November, the CMA issued new regulations governing
credit agencies' operations in Saudi Arabia. These were
effective Sept. 1.
(Reporting by Matt Smith, editing by William Hardy)