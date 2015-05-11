(Adds detail, context, quote)
By David French
DUBAI May 11 Saudi Arabia's Capital Market
Authority (CMA) is studying plans to introduce rules governing
the listing of real estate investment trusts (REITs), two
sources aware of the matter told Reuters on Monday.
The regulator has approached market participants in recent
weeks about forming a panel which will report to it on areas
including how REITs work in international markets, according to
one of the sources, who has been approached about the matter.
The CMA was not available to comment.
Given the early stage of the plans and the slow pace of
regulatory progress in the kingdom, the sources said it is
likely to take some time to draw up even draft rules for REITs,
securities which trade on stock markets but which invest
directly in properties and distribute profits as dividends.
It comes at a time of significant development for the Saudi
stock market, with the Arab world's largest bourse set to open
to direct foreign investment on June 15.
While a common investment tool in many Western markets,
Emirates REIT became the first listed REIT in the region in
April 2014. Bahrain's stock market said last month it had
adopted a regulatory framework for listing REITs.
The Saudi building sector was worth 152.4 billion riyals
($41 billion) in 2014, providing 5.4 percent of gross domestic
product, HSBC estimates. The kingdom already has more than 100
private and public real estate funds, highlighting the
popularity of the asset class.
REITs would offer tax benefits, especially for foreign
investors who currently have to pay a 20 percent tax on all
profits generated in the kingdom, as well as a 5 percent
withholding tax when repatriating dividends, according to the
source approached about the CMA panel.
As they are publicly traded, REITs would also be easier for
local and international investors to move in and out of, as
opposed to being locked into a fund structure, he added.
Alleviating the chronic housing shortage in the kingdom is
also a key issue and legislation such as a tax on undeveloped
urban land has recently been announced.
REITs would provide a new source of funding for developers,
who are traditionally reliant on debt financing, according to
Sultan al-Kadi, research analyst at Aljazira Capital.
"For real estate investors and developers it's more about
additional financing options, for financial institutions it is a
new source of income, and for retail and institutional investors
it is a new investment option," Kadi said.
($1 = 3.7495 riyals)
