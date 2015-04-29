DUBAI, April 29 Net foreign assets at Saudi
Arabia's central bank dropped 4.7 percent from a year earlier in
March to 2.590 trillion riyals ($690.6 billion), their lowest
level since July 2013, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
The central bank acts as the country's sovereign wealth
fund, storing its huge earnings from oil exports. Although the
reserves' drop is partly due to the strong U.S. dollar, which
has cut the value of the portion denominated in non-dollar
currencies, the steep fall suggests Saudi Arabia is running down
its assets to cover a budget deficit due to low oil prices.
Net foreign assets fell by $16.0 billion in March from the
previous month. In February, they dropped by $20.2 billion
month-on-month. They peaked at a record $737 billion last
August.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)