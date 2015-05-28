DUBAI May 28 Net foreign assets at Saudi
Arabia's central bank fell to 2.546 trillion riyals ($678.8
billion) in April, down by $11.8 billion or 1.7 percent from the
previous month as the kingdom drew on its reserves to cover a
budget deficit caused by low oil prices.
Assets dropped 6.8 percent from a year earlier to their
lowest level since May 2013, central bank data showed on
Thursday.
The central bank acts as the country's sovereign wealth
fund, storing its huge earnings from oil exports. Although the
assets' year-on-year drop is partly due to the strong U.S.
dollar, which has cut the value of the portion denominated in
non-dollar currencies, it is partly due to a fiscal drawdown,
analysts say.
Net foreign assets fell by $16.0 billion in March from the
previous month, and by $20.2 billion in February. They peaked at
a record $737 billion last August.
