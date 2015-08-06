DUBAI Aug 6 Net foreign reserves at Saudi
Arabia's central bank fell to 2.492 trillion riyals ($664.5
billion) in June, down 1.2 percent from the previous month to
their lowest level since March 2013, central bank data showed on
Thursday.
The world's largest oil exporter has been drawing down its
reserves to cover a huge state budget deficit caused by low oil
prices. The central bank serves as the kingdom's sovereign
wealth fund, storing its accumulated earnings from oil exports.
Net foreign assets dropped 9.4 percent from a year earlier
in June. They peaked at a record $737 billion last August.
They were dropping at faster month-on-month rates earlier
this year, but last month the government began covering part of
its deficit by selling bonds for the first time since 2007,
placing a 15 billion riyal issue. This has reduced pressure for
the reserves to fall.
($1 = 3.7501 riyals)
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)