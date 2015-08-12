* Foreign reserves drop as finance ministry covers deficit
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Aug 12 A former senior official at Saudi
Arabia's central bank says he believes the kingdom may soon
change the way it manages its oil wealth as part of efforts to
protect its financial reserves in an era of cheap crude.
The Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) manages the vast
bulk of petrodollars earned by the world's top oil exporting
country; net foreign assets at the central bank totalled $664.5
billion in June.
Khalid Alsweilem, who managed the assets as chief investment
officer at SAMA, argues the arrangement is dangerous because the
finance ministry can draw freely on the reserves when it wants
to cover budget deficits caused by periods of low oil prices.
Since last year, exactly that has been happening: SAMA's
foreign assets have been shrinking at an annual rate of about
$120 billion. If that pace continues, reserves could in a few
years reach a level at which financial markets start to question
Saudi Arabia's ability to support its currency.
So Alsweilem is proposing an alternative: the creation of
two sovereign wealth funds which would be shielded from direct
use by the finance ministry, plus the introduction of rules to
decouple the level of state spending from oil revenues.
"There's an inherent conflict of interest in the current
model which we need to remove," Alsweilem, now a fellow at the
Harvard Kennedy School's Belfer Center in the United States,
told Reuters in a telephone interview.
Alsweilem published his proposals last month in a paper
titled "A Stable and Efficient Fiscal Framework for Saudi
Arabia", which he said was intended to feed into a growing
debate about fiscal management among the kingdom's policymakers.
Any change to how Riyadh manages its money could affect fund
managers around the world, particularly in the United States.
SAMA's assets are held mainly in the form of low-risk foreign
securities such as U.S. Treasuries and deposits at banks abroad;
the vast majority are believed to be in U.S. dollars.
SOVEREIGN FUNDS
Alsweilem is proposing the creation of a separate sovereign
Stabilisation Fund, which would have a liquid, low-yielding
portfolio of assets, and a Savings Fund, which would invest in
riskier assets and thus have higher returns over time.
The government's annual spending would be based on a
percentage of the previous year's spending, a percentage of the
value of the Stabilisation Fund, and a transfer equal to the
long-run average real return of the Savings Fund.
Alsweilem, who said he left SAMA in 2012 partly because he
wanted the freedom to push publicly for such reform, argued it
would smooth fluctuations in state spending while reducing the
risk of big drops in foreign assets.
Calculations in his paper indicate Saudi Arabia would have
had net foreign assets of $1.87 trillion at end-2014 if his
reforms had been adopted in 2005, instead of the roughly $750
billion which was the case.
It is not certain that Riyadh will build up the political
momentum for such a big change. The Shura Council, a state
advisory body, discussed a proposal for a new sovereign fund
last year but reached no conclusion.
Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal publicly urged
the government to create a new fund to earn higher returns on
its reserves, but Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf insisted last
December there was no need for one.
However, Alsweilem said the chances of reform were now "very
high, much higher than before". He cited the creation of a new
Council of Economic and Development Affairs by King Salman, who
took the throne in January.
The council, chaired by Salman's son Prince Mohammed bin
Salman, provides a top-level forum to consider reforms.
In March, a royal decree shifted authority over some big
institutional funds, such as the Public Investment Fund, from
the finance ministry to other ministries - a sign, Alsweilem
said, of pressure for change within the government.
