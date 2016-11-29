BRIEF-China's Wuxi city increases restrictions on multiple home purchases
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
RIYADH Nov 30 Saudi Arabia's King Salman approved the allocation of 100 billion riyals ($26.67 billion) from the kingdom's reserves to the Public Investment Fund on Wednesday, according to a statement carried by state news agency SPA.
The funds would be used to support both foreign and local investment, particularly opportunities in the local market that would help to build the private sector, the statement said.
It did not elaborate on a timeline for the investments. ($1 = 3.7498 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, writing by Katie Paul, editing by G Crosse)
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
* Says studying many other strategic alternatives to enlarge its profitability and marketshare among local and regional banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: