(Adds further changes)
RIYADH Jan 29 Saudi Arabia's new King Salman
ordered a lavish payout to all state employees on Thursday and
reshuffled some top government jobs while keeping in place the
oil, foreign, finance, defence and interior ministers.
The top oil exporter will pay two months of bonus salary to
all state employees and pension to retired government workers,
he said in a series of decrees read aloud on state television a
week after Salman succeeded his brother Abdullah as king.
He removed two of the late king's sons from big jobs, making
Faisal bin Bandar Riyadh governor instead of Turki bin Abdullah
and reinstating Khaled al-Faisal as Mecca governor less than two
years after he was replaced by Mishaal bin Abdullah.
The two jobs are usually held by senior princes and have
sometimes been stepping stones to higher positions.
In a possible indication of Salman's approach to social
reform, he also replaced several top religious officials,
removing two clerics known as comparative liberals who headed
the Justice Ministry and Religious Police.
He also appointed Mohammed Jadaan, a lawyer, as the new head
of the Capital Market Authority, the state regulator for the
stock market which will open to direct foreign participation
later this year.
He kept in place veteran Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi, Finance
Minister Ibrahim Alassaf and Foreign Minister Prince Saud
al-Faisal. The Labour, commerce, transport and economy and
planning ministers were also kept unchanged.
He appointed new ministers of agriculture, education and
information and a new head of the intelligence services.
He also merged the education ministry and higher education
ministry and abolished the Supreme Council for Petroleum and
Minerals Affairs, replacing it with a new body, according to the
text of a royal decree read out on state television.
The king, who took power a week ago after Abdullah's death
early on Friday morning, also kept in place the late king's son
Miteb as Minister of the National Guard, an important strategic
post.
