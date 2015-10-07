Yemenis compete for AK-47 in al Qaeda quiz - residents
DUBAI Al Qaeda has started reaching out for recruits in Yemen by handing out quiz sheets, with an AK-47 assault rifle as top prize, residents and media said on Thursday.
DUBAI International rights group Reprieve said on Tuesday that a second young Shi'ite man who was 17-years-old and a minor when he was arrested in 2012 faces execution by beheading in Saudi Arabia.
The UK-based organisation said a Saudi court last week upheld a conviction against Dawoud al-Marhoon for taking part in anti-government protests three years ago and ordered him to be executed by beheading.
The ruling follows an earlier case when the same court also upheld a sentence of beheading and crucifixion on Ali al-Nimr, another young Saudi Shi'ite convicted of taking part in demonstrations three years ago for democracy and equal rights in Saudi Arabia's oil-producing Eastern Province.
Nimr's case raised international concern with France calling on Saudi Arabia not to execute Nimr, arguing he was a minor when he was arrested.
"With legal avenues exhausted, both juveniles could now be executed at any time, without prior notification to their families," Reprieve said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The executions are expected to go ahead despite concerns about the fairness of both trials; Dawoud was sentenced after a number of secret hearings took place without the presence of his lawyer, who was also blocked from receiving information about appeal hearings."
A spokesman for the Saudi justice ministry could not immediately be reached for a comment. Saudi Arabia has rejected challenges to its judicial system, saying its courts are fair with a review system that conforms to Islamic teachings.
At the time of the youths' arrests, Saudi Arabia's Eastern province was rocked by protests by the Shi'ite population, a minority pushing for more rights in the Sunni-majority kingdom.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
BEIRUT Lebanese Hezbollah said on Thursday that any future conflict between the Shi'ite group and Israel could take place inside Israeli territory, as tensions rise between the arch foes.