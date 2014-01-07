RIYADH Jan 7 Saudi Arabia's Riyad Bank will pay shareholders a dividend of 80 halalas ($0.21) per share for the second half of 2013, it said in a bourse statement on Tuesday.

The kingdom's third-largest lender by assets added the sum would bring its total dividend per share to 1.45 riyals over the year.

Riyad Bank has not yet reported its fourth-quarter net profit. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)