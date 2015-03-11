By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, March 11 Riyad Capital, the Saudi
Arabian investment bank, expects its assets under management to
grow at least 25 percent over the next few years, helped by the
opening of the kingdom's stock market to direct investment by
foreigners later this year, a company executive said on
Wednesday.
The Riyadh-based firm, the investment banking arm of Riyad
Bank, currently manages about $8 billion in assets,
largely in equities-related areas.
"With the opening of the stock market, foreign investors
will come directly as well as indirectly through funds, through
asset managers," Adel al Ateeq, senior vice president and head
of asset management, told Reuters on the sidelines of a
conference in Abu Dhabi.
"Our assets are growing steadily - it will easily cross $10
billion in three to five years," he said, adding that
allocations to other asset classes such as real estate and
private equity were also growing.
Set up in 2008, Riyad Capital, one of the biggest equity
managers in Saudi Arabia, has started talking to overseas
investors before the market opening and plans to expand its
offering to investors, especially through mutual funds, Ateeq
said.
The firm's business was hit by weak equity markets in the
Gulf late last year but with markets picking up since the start
of this year, the Saudi market opening should boost activity, he
said.
The market regulator has said it will start permitting
direct investment by foreign institutions in Saudi stocks in the
first half of this year, although investment licences are
expected to be granted gradually to avoid destabilising the
market.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)