Smoke rises after an explosion which severely damaged an industrial building in eastern Riyadh November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

DUBAI The death toll from an explosion of a fuel tanker in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Thursday has risen to at least 22, Saudi state television said.

Al-Ekhbariya television also quoted a Saudi civil defence official as saying that 111 people were wounded in the incident, which was caused by a traffic accident along the route on which the fuel truck was travelling.

