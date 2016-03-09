By Matt Smith
| DUBAI, March 9
DUBAI, March 9 The $23 billion Riyadh Metro will
be completed on schedule in 2019 and its budget is ring-fenced,
a senior official said on Wednesday, quashing speculation the
project could be scaled back or delayed following a slump in
Saudi Arabia's oil revenues.
Since late last year, the government has clamped down on
spending to curb an annual budget deficit of about $100 billion,
slowing or suspending work on some projects. In some instances,
contractors and their employees have not been paid.
Yet the 176-kilometre (110 miles) Riyadh Metro is
unaffected, said Alwalid Alekrish, Director of Construction
Development Projects and Project Director of the Riyadh Metro,
Arriyadh Development Authority (ADA).
"A lot of people are asking are we going to cut the project
back, take something out," Alekrish told Reuters when asked if
the oil price drop had affected the metro.
"Up to now, we're working as we have since the beginning.
Our payments are being done in the contractual period. It's
business as usual for us."
He predicted all six lines and 85 stations would be
operational as planned in 2019. These will be served by
electric, driverless trains in what officials describe as the
world's largest public transport system currently under
development.
"We're very confident that is still the date," Alekrish said
in an interview. "That's the contractual target. We have not had
any instruction to do any sort of reduction."
In mid-2013, three multibillion dollar construction
contracts were awarded to consortiums headed by U.S.
construction giant Bechtel Corp, Spain's Fomento de
Construcciones y Contratas and Italy's Ansaldo STS
respectively. Work began the following year.
The metro is being paid for directly from ring-fenced
government funds and as such there is no specific debt or
borrowings associated with the project, he said.
ADA is in charge of construction, but will launch a tender
in the next few months to operate and manage the metro once
completed, Alekrish said, predicting this would likely be
awarded in mid-2017.
The metro budget is unchanged, but as a design-and-build
project some aspects have yet to be decided such as the
interiors of the stations, for example.
"You always develop your design as you go along - we're just
starting to talk about materials, finishes and so forth," added
Alekrish. "We might think if we're going to cut prices we might
change materials, reduce specifications, but up to now that's
not the case."
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)