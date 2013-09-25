DUBAI, Sept 25 Saudi Basic Industries Corp
(SABIC), the world's largest petrochemicals maker by
market value, has set initial price guidance for a
benchmark-sized dollar-denominated bond offering, lead managers
said on Wednesday.
The initial price thought on the bond, which will have a
five year lifespan, is in the area of 150 basis points over the
equivalent U.S Treasuries. Benchmark-size is understood to mean
at least $500 million.
Pricing of the bond, a rare offering from a Saudi entity in
dollars, is expected on Thursday, according to an earlier update
from the banks arranging the transaction, which will be
completed through its SABIC Capital unit.
Citigroup Inc, HSBC Holdings, Mizuho
and Royal Bank of Scotland are the lead managers on the
deal, roadshows for which are due to conclude on Wednesday.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)