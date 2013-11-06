DUBAI Nov 6 Saudi Basic Industries Corp
(SABIC), one of the world's largest petrochemical
firms, has picked five banks to arrange a possible
Euro-denominated bond issue, a document from lead managers said
on Wednesday.
The bond, sold through its SABIC Capital subsidiary, could
follow a series of investor meetings which will take place in
London, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Paris between November 8-12,
the document said.
SABIC has chosen Credit Agricole, ING, JP
Morgan Chase, Mitsubishi UFJ and Standard
Chartered to arrange the roadshows.
(Reporting by Nadine Wehbe; Writing by David French; Editing by
Dinesh Nair)