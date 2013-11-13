DUBAI Nov 13 Saudi Basic Industries Corp
(SABIC) will print a benchmark-sized, Euro-denominated
bond on Wednesday after releasing initial price guidance for the
offering, a document from lead managers said.
The firm, one of the largest petrochemicals companies in the
world, is aiming to issue a deal with a seven-year lifespan with
initial thoughts on pricing in the area of 150 basis points over
midswaps, the document said.
SABIC completed roadshows in Europe on Tuesday, having
announced last week it had mandated Credit Agricole,
ING, JP Morgan Chase, Mitsubishi UFJ
and Standard Chartered for the possible trade, which
will be issued through its SABIC Capital subsidiary.
(Reporting by Azza Al Arabi; Writing by David French; Editing
by Olzhas AUyezov)