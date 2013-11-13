* Saudi firm to issue 750 mln euro bond on Weds
* Pricing tightened to 135 bps over m/s after earlier
revision
* Order books at 3.5 bln euro
(Adds revised guidance, order books)
DUBAI, Nov 13 Saudi Basic Industries Corp
(SABIC) twice tightened pricing guidance for its 750
million euro-denominated bond prior to launch on Wednesday on
healthy investor demand, documents from lead managers said.
Revised guidance for the transaction was set at 135 basis
points over midswaps, having been tightened to 140 bps, plus or
minus 5 bps, over the same benchmark less than an hour before,
two separate documents said.
Orders from investors totalled 3.5 billion euros ($4.7
billion), with books having been given as 2.7 billion euro when
the guidance was tightened the first time.
The firm, one of the largest petrochemicals companies in the
world, is aiming to issue a deal with a seven-year lifespan and
had earlier issued initial thoughts on pricing in the area of
150 basis points over midswaps.
SABIC completed roadshows in Europe on Tuesday, having
announced last week it had mandated Credit Agricole,
ING, JP Morgan Chase, Mitsubishi UFJ
and Standard Chartered for the possible trade, which
will be issued through its SABIC Capital subsidiary.
($1 = 0.7442 euros)
(Reporting by Azza Al Arabi and Davide Scigliuzzo in London;
Writing by David French; Editing by Olzhas AUyezov)