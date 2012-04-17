DUBAI, April 17 - Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC)
the world's biggest petrochemical firm by market
value, said its first quarter net profit fell 5 percent to 7.27
billion riyals ($1.94 billion) from a year earlier on higher
input prices, but came in above market expectations.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters estimating the chemicals,
fertilisers, metals and plastics conglomerate would post profits
of 6.74 billion riyals.
SABIC's profits fell sharply in the last quarter of 2011
after two successive quarters of record profits achieved on the
back of surging product prices and strong global demand.
It posted net profit of 7.69 billion riyals in the first
quarter of 2011.
Since SABIC products are used in a wide variety of
industries, from car manufacture to house construction and
cheaper retail goods it is highly sensitive to movement in the
global economy.
"Demand will continue in 2012 from SABIC's traditional
markets in China, the kingdom and Europe," Mady said in March.
"It is true that growth in China fell from 8.5 percent to 6.5
percent but I don't think there is a fear of a decline in demand
from China."
Last year several SABIC subsidiaries brought new production
lines onstream, helping to boost sales against the performance
of a year earlier.
($1 = 3.7500 Saudi riyals)
(Writing by Amena Bakr; Editing by Reed Stevenson)