By Marwa Rashad
RIYADH, April 17 - Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC)
, the world's biggest petrochemicals group by market
value, posted a fall in first quarter earnings, sandwiched by
higher input costs and a slowdown in Chinese consumption that
crimped demand.
SABIC's net profit fell 5 percent to 7.27 billion riyals
($1.94 billion), but this was better than analysts expected and
the shares rose 3.8 percent to 101.75 riyals by 0936 GMT.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters estimating the chemicals,
fertilisers, metals and plastics conglomerate would post profit
of 6.74 billion riyals.
"China was growing at a higher rate (before), then there was
a slowdown in its economy, also the European slowdown...and high
oil prices had an impact on raw materials cost," Chief Executive
Mohamed al-Mady told a news conference.
He said that product selling prices overall continued to be
satisfactory, given the circumstances, and sounded a bullish
note on coming quarters.
"Prices are still reasonable within the economic
situation...we will make good results in the coming quarters if
there are no jitters in Europe," he said.
SABIC's profits fell sharply in the last quarter of 2011
after two successive quarters of record profits achieved on the
back of surging product prices and strong global demand.
Since SABIC products are used in a wide variety of
industries, from car manufacture to house construction and cheap
retail goods it is highly sensitive to movements in the global
economy.
SABIC benefits from government subsidised gas feedstock
prices, which are a fraction of international prices, but was
hit during the quarter by higher liquid fuel costs.
Brent crude rose 14 percent during the quarter and
now hovers around the $120 per barrel mark. On average, crude
prices were clearly higher year on year in the first quarter.
By the end of this year SABIC plans to launch an iron plant
with the production capacity of 500,000 tonnes which would help
boost the firm's products volume, Mady said.