RIYADH Oct 26 Saudi Basic Industries Corp
(SABIC), one of the world's largest petrochemicals
groups and the Gulf's largest listed company, reported a 4.5
percent drop in third-quarter net income on Sunday, missing
analysts' forecasts.
It earned 6.18 billion riyals ($1.65 billion) in the
quarter, compared to 6.47 billion riyals in the year-earlier
period, SABIC reported in a bourse statement.
SABIC, which is 70 percent state-owned, attributed the fall
in profits to a drop in sales and other income, although its
cost of financing was lower.
Earnings were below the average forecast of nine analysts
polled by Reuters, who had predicted a quarterly profit of 6.63
billion riyals.
The company's results are closely tied to global economic
growth because its products - plastics, fertilisers and metals -
are used extensively in construction, agriculture, industry and
the manufacturing of consumer goods.
SABIC chief executive Mohamed al-Mady said in July that the
outlook for petrochemical demand over the next three years was
positive and there was room for prices to rise.
($1 = 3.7503 Saudi Riyals)
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)