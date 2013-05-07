UPDATE 2-Michael Kors slumps on weak forecast; to shut over 100 stores
* Q4 same store sales fall 14.1 pct vs est of 13.4 pct decline
RIYADH May 7 Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the world's biggest petrochemicals group, will issue a sukuk late this year or next year to fund coming projects, a senior company official said on Tuesday.
SABIC has 40 billion riyals ($10.7 billion) worth of projects over the next few years and the company prefers to fund these with sukuk, although "not at any cost", Chief Financial Officer Mutlaq al-Morished said on the sidelines of a financial conference.
He said the timing of the sukuk would depend upon both the development of the projects and conditions in financial markets. It is too early to give the size of the sukuk, he added.
* Q4 same store sales fall 14.1 pct vs est of 13.4 pct decline
* Palladium heads for first monthly decline since December * Silver falls after hitting one-month high on Tuesday (Recasts, updates prices) By Maytaal Angel LONDON, May 31 Gold edged higher on Wednesday as the dollar dipped and simmering geopolitical tensions lent support, though the metal was heading for its first monthly drop since December amid an increased chance of a U.S. interest rate rise next month. The dollar dipped versus a currency basket, with sterli