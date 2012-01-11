CANADA STOCKS-TSX retreats as banks, tech stocks weigh
* TSX closes down 89.41 points, or 0.58 percent, at 15,383.80
Jan 11 Saudi Arabian Fertilizers Company (Safco) reported a fourth quarter net profit of 1.27 billion riyals ($338.7 million) on Wednesday, a 25 percent rise over the same period of the previous year that it attributed to a rise in fertiliser prices and sales volumes.
The result beat expectations for the affiliate of Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), with five analysts polled by Reuters anticipating on average a net profit of 1.14 billion riyals.
The company's performance compared to the 1.03 billion riyals it recorded in the fourth quarter of 2010 and a 5 percent increase over the 1.21 billion riyals of profit in the third quarter of 2011.
* TSX closes down 89.41 points, or 0.58 percent, at 15,383.80
LONDON, June 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Syrian refugee children in Lebanon are doing back-breaking labour in potato fields and working with pesticides in baking hot greenhouses, a U.N. agency said on Monday as it called for greater efforts to prevent child labour during crises.