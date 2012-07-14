(Corrects operational income figure)
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 14 Saudi Arabian
Fertilizers Company (Safco) reported a 0.8 percent
drop in second quarter net profit to 784 million riyals ($209
million), compared with 790 million riyals during the same
period a year earlier, it said on Saturday.
The results missed expectations, with 10 analysts polled by
Reuters anticipating an average net profit of 937.73 million
riyals.
The firm attributed the decline in net profit to lower sales
resulting from lower production levels after maintenance work on
some of its units.
Operational income declined by 4.1 percent to 726 million
riyals from 757 million riyals in the second quarter a year
earlier, it said.
($1=3.75 Saudi riyals)
