DUBAI Dec 12 Saudi Arabia's central bank expects the kingdom's real gross domestic product to rise by 5.1 percent in 2011, and the budget surplus is likely to reach 9.1 percent of GDP this year, it said in its annual report on Monday.

"The preliminary projections of the model show that GDP at current prices could rise by 5.1 percent in 2011," the report published on its website (www.sama.gov.sa) said.

"It is expected that the fiscal balance of the kingdom would record a surplus of about 185.3 billion riyals ($49.4 billion), namely about 9.1 percent of total GDP in 2011," it also said.