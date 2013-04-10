RIYADH, April 10 Samba Financial Group , Saudi Arabia's second-largest listed bank, posted a marginal rise in its first quarter net profit, but the bank still beat analyst expectations.

The bank said it made 1.159 billion riyals ($309.1 million) in the first three months of 2013, up 1.2 percent on the 1.145 billion riyals recorded in the same period of last year.

It attributed the slight rise to higher operating income, without elaborating.

Nine analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast it would earn net profits of 1.079 billion riyals. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by David French)