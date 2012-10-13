RIYADH Oct 13 Saudi's Samba Financial Group
said its third-quarter net profit rose 2.3 percent
over last year, beating analyst expectations, it said in a
bourse statement on Saturday.
The kingdom's second-largest listed lender by market value
said that it made 1.16 billion riyals ($310 million) compared
with 1.14 billion riyals in the three months ending September
30.
Ten analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast the firm to post,
on average, a net profit of 1.13 billion riyals.
The bank attributed its performance to increased operating
income without elaborating.
(Reporting By Angus McDowall)