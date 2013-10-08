* Q3 net profit 1.17 bln riyals vs 1.16 bln riyals yr-ago
* Net profit marginally-below analysts' forecasts
DUBAI Oct 8 Samba Financial Group,
Saudi Arabia's second-largest listed bank, posted a flat
third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, coming in slightly below
the average forecast of analysts.
The bank said in a bourse filing it made 1.17 billion riyals
($312 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, compared with
1.16 billion riyals in the same period of last year, attributing
the marginal rise to a 3 percent gain in operating income.
Ten analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast it would, on
average, post a net profit for the quarter of 1.2 billion
riyals.
Samba's loans portfolio climbed 15.9 percent on the same
point last year to 113.7 billion riyals at the end of September,
in line with the 15 percent year-on-year growth in bank lending
to private companies noted by the central bank in its August
data.
Deposits grew by 8.3 percent year-on-year to reach 155.2
billion riyals at the end of the third quarter.
Moody's said on Tuesday the outlook for the Saudi banking
system remained stable, with low problem loan levels, strong
loss-absorption capacity of banks, and the benefits of low-cost
deposit-based funding counterbalanced by competitive pressures
on lending margins and some corporate sector weakness.
($1 = 3.7503 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)