DUBAI Oct 27 Saudi Telecom Co (STC),
the Gulf's No.1 telecom operator by market value, reported a
flat third-quarter profit on Monday, beating estimates.
The firm, which competes domestically with Etihad Etisalat
(Mobily) and Zain Saudi, made a net profit
of 3.37 billion riyals ($898 million) in the three months to
Sept. 30, down from 3.39 billion riyals in the prior-year
period.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast STC, which
own stakes in operators in the Gulf, Turkey, South Africa and
Asia, would make a quarterly profit of 2.93 billion riyals.
(1 US dollar = 3.7518 Saudi riyal)
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; editing by Praveen Menon)