RIYADH Oct 16 Saudi Savola Group posted a 31.6 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit on the back of higher sales and market share, it said in a bourse statement on Tuesday, comfortably beating analyst forecasts.

The firm, which owns the Middle East's biggest sugar refining business, made 405 million riyals ($108 million) in the three months ending September 30 compared with 308 million riyals in the same period a year earlier.

The company added it would distribute a quarterly dividend of 150 million riyals, or 0.30 riyals a share, in November.

Savola said in a statement in July that it expects to make a net income of 340 million riyals, before capital gains, for the third quarter.

Six analysts polled by Reuters expected the firm to post a net profit of, on average, 322 million riyals. ($1 = 3.7501 Saudi riyals)