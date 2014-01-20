DUBAI Jan 20 Saudi Arabia's Savola Group
reported a 37 percent rise in fourth-quarter net
profit on Monday, missing analyst estimates after the food
company took an impairment of 100 million riyals on its
investments and commodity prices fell.
Savola made a net profit of 564 million riyals ($150.4
million) in the three months to Dec. 31, up from 413 million
riyals in the prior-year period, according to a bourse filing.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Savola would
make quarterly profit of 642.5 million riyals.
Helping to offset the impairment, Savola booked a capital
gain of 231.4 million riyals from land sales in the quarter.
It also warned that hyperinflation in Iran and Sudan had
negatively affected its operating profit, while lower commodity
prices impacted revenue.
Savola has proposed a fourth-quarter dividend of 0.5 riyals
per share, according to a separate bourse statement. This was
the same as the dividend paid for the prior-year period.
The company's full-year profit for 2013 was 1.7 billion
riyals, up from 1.4 billion riyals in 2012.
Earlier on Monday, Savola said it expects make a net profit
of 1.8 billion riyals in 2014.
($1 = 3.7505 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)