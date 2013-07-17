DUBAI, July 17 Saudi Arabia's Savola Group posted a 13.6 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday as it gained market share in the kingdom's retail sector. The food company made a quarterly profit of 387.8 million riyals ($103.4 million) for the three months to June 30. This compares with a quarterly profit of 341.3 million riyals in the year-earlier period. The company attributed the increase to its greater market share in the retail sector and "sustained growth in the edible oil segment", according to a bourse statement. Savola also proposed a second-quarter dividend of 0.5 riyals per share.