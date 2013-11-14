DUBAI Nov 14 Saudi Electricity Co
plans to issue Islamic bonds denominated in both riyals and
dollars in coming months and has selected banks to arrange the
offers, banking sources aware of the matter said on Thursday.
The monopoly utility has large fund-raising needs as it
looks to expand generation capacity to keep up with the
kingdom's rapidly growing power demand, which is climbing by
around 9 percent per year.
SEC has chosen the investment banking arm of Banque Saudi
Fransi and HSBC's Saudi Arabian unit to
arrange the riyal-denominated sukuk, three banking sources said,
speaking on condition of anonymity as the information isn't
public.
This transaction is expected to launch as early as Thursday,
two of the sources said.
HSBC will also be involved as an arranger of the
dollar-denominated sukuk, along with Deutsche Bank
and JP Morgan Chase, said one of the sources. This sale
is expected in early 2014, the three sources said.
HSBC and Deutsche Bank arranged SEC's two previous
international sukuk issues, including a $2 billion two-tranche
deal in March which garnered orders from investors worth more
than $17 billion.
SEC declined to comment.
(Reporting by David French; Additional Reporting by Reem
Shamseddine in Khobar; Editing by Andrew Torchia)