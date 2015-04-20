(Adds detail on Aramco plant, security at mall)
RIYADH, April 20 Saudi Arabia has put security
forces on alert for a possible militant attack on a shopping
mall or energy installation, Interior Ministry spokesman
Mansour Turki said on Monday.
"There was information about a possible act targeting a mall
or Aramco installations. We passed this information to the
security forces to be on alert," he told Reuters.
Turki said he had no further information about the threat.
Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter and key strategic
ally of the United States, has been a target of jihadist
militant groups for years, including al Qaeda and Islamic State.
Riyadh has been carrying out air strikes against Iran-allied
Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen since March 26 in a conflict
in which nine members of its security forces have been killed by
cross-border fire.
This month Saudi police announced they had detained a Saudi
citizen suspected of shooting dead two police officers and
injuring two others in two separate attacks in Riyadh.
"Saudi Arabia is targeted by terrorism. Usually in such
situations (conflicts), there are attempts by terrorist groups
to take advantage and carry out attacks," said Turki.
On Saturday, guards at the gates of a central Riyadh
shopping mall stopped single men from entering and searched the
bags of female shoppers, Reuters reporters said.
In 2006, four al Qaeda militants breached the gates of Saudi
Aramco's Abqaiq plant but did not manage to cause significant
damage before being killed in a shootout with security guards,
Saudi authorities said.
However, a U.S. diplomatic cable from the same year released
by WikiLeaks quoted the then-U.S. ambassador as saying he
understood that "the attack on Abqaiq had been much closer to
succeeding than generally acknowledged".
At the time, Abqaiq processed 70 percent of Saudi crude.
Subsequent U.S. cables documented American assistance to the
Saudis in strengthening the security of energy infrastructure,
including the establishment of a dedicated, 40,000-strong
Facilities Protection Force.
(Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Michael Georgy and
Mark Heinrich)