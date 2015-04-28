Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
DUBAI Saudi Arabia has arrested 93 people suspected of belonging to the Sunni Muslim militant group Islamic State, including at least 65 Saudi nationals, the interior ministry said in a statement carried on the official Saudi Press Agency on Tuesday.
The kingdom and some other Sunni Gulf monarchies have taken part in U.S.-led air strikes against the group in Syria.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.