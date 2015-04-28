DUBAI Saudi Arabia has arrested 93 people suspected of belonging to the Sunni Muslim militant group Islamic State, including at least 65 Saudi nationals, the interior ministry said in a statement carried on the official Saudi Press Agency on Tuesday.

The kingdom and some other Sunni Gulf monarchies have taken part in U.S.-led air strikes against the group in Syria.

(Reporting by Noah Browning; Editing by William Maclean and Louise Ireland)