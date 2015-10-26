DUBAI Oct 26 A suicide bomber blew himself up at a mosque in Najran in southern Saudi Arabia on Monday, killing at least two people, Saudi-owned al-Arabiya television reported.

The attack on the al-Mashhad mosque occurred during evening prayers, and authorities were investigating the bombing, www.sabq.org, a Saudi news website, reported, without giving further details. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi and Tom Finn, Editing by William Maclean)