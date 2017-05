DUBAI The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for an attack on a Shi'ite Muslim gathering which killed five people on Friday, a statement distributed by the group online said.

"With the approval of God Almighty, the soldier of the caliphate Shuja al-Dawsari, may God accept him, set his kalashnikov upon one of the apostate polytheists' temples," the ultra-violent Sunni group said.

(Reporting By Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Noah Browning)