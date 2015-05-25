QATIF Saudi Arabia May 25 Tens of thousands of
people turned out at a mass funeral in eastern Saudi Arabia for
21 Shi'ite Muslims killed last week in a suicide bombing claimed
by Islamic State, a Reuters witness said.
Saudi security forces stayed away from the funeral in
Qatif, as delegates converged on the city from various regions
in the eastern province, where most of the country's Shi'ite
Muslim minority live, to attend the burial.
"Here I am, O Hussein," the crowd chanted, invoking the name
of Prophet Mohammad's grandson Imam Hussein, one of the most
revered figures in Shi'ite Islam, as they marched towards the
cemetery behind the flower-covered coffins, held shoulder-high
by local men.
At the funeral, activists posted a picture of prominent
rights activist Mikhlif al-Shammari, a member of a large Sunni
Muslim tribe who had been jailed in the past, holding a placard
that read: "Sectarian incitement is a time-bomb."
Friday's attack was one of the deadliest assaults in recent
years in the largest Gulf Arab country, where sectarian tensions
have been frayed by nearly two months of Saudi-led air strikes
on Shi'ite Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen.
Saudi King Salman, in a conciliatory statement on Sunday,
said he was heartbroken over the bombing and vowed to bring
anyone linked to the attack or who sympathised with it to
justice.
Shi'ites, who are a small minority in the predominantly
Sunni Muslim kingdom, complain of discrimination, a charge
denied by the government.
Residents of Qatif had hung placards on the funeral path
denouncing sectarianism and demanding equality. They also
called for closing down some private television stations run by
Sunni Muslim hardliners, which Shi'ites see as promoting hatred.
(Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Larry King)