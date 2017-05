RIYADH The Saudi Arabian man arrested on suspicion of shooting dead two policemen and injuring two others in separate attacks in Riyadh was acting on instructions from the Islamic State group in Syria, the Interior Ministry said on Friday.

Mohammed Abdulrahman Abu Niyan, 23, has confessed to carrying out the shootings on behalf of Islamic State, after meeting a representative of the group in the Saudi capital, the ministry said in a statement carried by state media.

