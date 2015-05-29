ABU DHABI Three people were killed on Friday when a suicide bomber tried to enter a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in eastern Saudi Arabia, witnesses said, the second attack of its kind in a week.

A witness identified only as Ahmed said he was with his family near the al-Anoud Mosque when "a quick explosion" happened. He did not know the cause of the blast.

He said acquaintances at the mosque told him a man was killed along with a bomber when the man tried to prevent him from reaching the building.

Another witness said a passer-by was also killed in the blast.

A suicide bombing on May 22 killed 21 worshippers at a Shi'ite mosque in al-Qadeeh village in an attack claimed by Islamic State.

Residents circulated pictures of the body of a man believed to be the suicide bomber as well as pictures of large black clouds of smoke billowing over a parking lot outside the mosque.

Social media accounts showed video purporting to show the congregation inside the mosque reacting with shock and alarm to the sound of the explosion outside the building.

Saudi security forces surrounded the area and began investigating the incident.

(Reporting By Sami Aboudi; Writing By Maha El Dahan and William Maclean; Editing by Angus MacSwan)