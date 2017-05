CAIRO Two suspected Islamic State militants were killed and three were arrested by Saudi security forces in coordinated raids in the capital Riyadh and the eastern city of Dammam, the interior ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The statement carried by state news agency SPA said the men belonged to an Islamic State cell that was planning to carry out "an imminent terrorist act" and that one of the sites raided by the authorities was a bomb-making factory.

