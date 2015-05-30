DUBAI May 30 Saudi Arabia's branch of militant
group Islamic State has said it wants to clear the Arabian
Peninsula of Shi'ite Muslims and urged young men in the kingdom
to join its cause, the U.S.-based SITE monitoring centre has
reported.
Islamic State claimed two suicide bombings carried out on
May 22 and May 29 on Shi'ite mosques in eastern Saudi Arabia,
where the bulk of the Saudi Arabia's Shi'ite minority lives. The
attacks killed 25 people.
In the 13-minute-long recording, the speaker said Islamic
State had ordered its followers everywhere to "kill enemies of
Islam, especially Shi'ites", according to SITE.
"What then if they live with their disbelief in the
Peninsula of Mohammad," SITE quoted the speaker as saying,
referring to the Arabian Peninsula, birthplace of Islam and
where Saudi Arabia is located.
"They are disbelievers and apostates, and their blood is
permissible to be shed, and their money is permissible to be
taken. It is a duty upon us to kill them ... and even to purify
the land from their filth," he said.
While the speaker made a reference to the suicide bombing on
May 22 in al-Qadeeh village, he did not mention the May 29
attack in Dammam, suggesting the recording predates the latest
bombing.
Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, has strongly
denounced the attacks on its Shi'ite population and Saudi King
Salman has vowed to bring those involved or sympathetic to the
acts to justice.
Western-allied Saudi Arabia is leading an Arab campaign
against Yemen's Houthis, who follow a sect of Shi'ite Islam and
are allied to Tehran. Analysts say the conflict is a tussle for
influence between Sunni Muslim kingdom and Shi'ite power Iran.
In the recording, the speaker urged young Saudis to join his
group to fend off what he called the "Shi'ite threat" against
Sunni Muslims and said the government of King Salman was unable
to protect them.
"The spark has been lit, so you must all ignite a fire
with which you burn the faces of the Rafidha (Shi'ites) and
apostates. You must all come to burn the thrones of the
tyrants," he said.
Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in a speech a
week before the al-Qadeeh attack, dismissed Saudi Arabia's
ruling family, the Al-Saud, as "guard dogs" of the West and
Israel. Muslim enemies, including Shi'ites, were "allies of
Satan", he said.
His group controls large parts of Iraq and Syria.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)